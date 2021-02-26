Deceased found on MRT tracks is 31-year-old man; no foul play suspected, says Singapore police

Police are seen along the train tracks between Kallang and Lavender MRT stations on February 25, 2021. ― TODAY pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

SINGAPORE, Feb 26 — A man who was run over by a train and later found dead near Kallang MRT Station last night was 31 years old, and the police are investigating the unnatural death.

Based on preliminary investigations, no foul play is suspected, the police said in a press statement this morning.

MRT services along the East-West Line were disrupted yesterday evening between the Bugis and Aljunied stops, after a train captain with rail operator SMRT reported hitting an object near Kallang MRT Station at about 9pm. The Lavender and Kallang stations were later shut.

SMRT said in a Facebook update early today that its station manager was sent to the tracks and found a motionless man about 150m from Kallang MRT Station.

The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) were alerted to the accident at about 9.35pm. An SCDF paramedic pronounced the man dead at the scene.

SMRT said that the body was found on the east-bound track near the station. No other details are known about the man.

It is also unclear how he could have gained access to the track. The Straits Times reported that the man may have gone into the east-bound tunnel from a portal area, which is where the train tracks enter the underground tunnel, at Lavender.

SMRT said it was saddened by the man’s death. “We convey our deepest condolences to the family.”

The rail operator deployed more than 80 staff members to help commuters affected by the train service disruption.

Services resumed at about 4.50am today.

In a Facebook post today, Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung said that SMRT is working closely with the police in investigations, and so “there is a limit to what can be said publicly”.

He said that in the past, there had been occasional incidents of people going onto the tracks from station platforms.

“That is why we have the platform screen doors for above-ground stations as well as underground ones now,” he said.

He added that outside train stations, tracks are on a viaduct, underground or fenced up if they are on ground level.

“In the meantime, SMRT is supporting the train captain and station manager, who, while shaken by the incident, were calm and collected, and handled the emergency situation well,” he added. ― TODAY