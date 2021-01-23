Singapore’s Bedok Mall, Golden Mile Complex among places visited by Covid-19 cases while infectious

A person or persons who had Covid-19 visited the Bedok Mall on January 12, 2021 between 8.25pm and 9.30pm when they were infectious. ― TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Jan 23 — The Ministry of Health (MoH) added Bedok Mall, Golden Mile Complex, VivoCity mall and several eateries to a list of public places that had been visited by Covid-19 cases during their infectious period.

In its evening update on the coronavirus situation here yesterday, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said that the infectious persons had visited:

― VivoCity mall on Januuary 8 between 11.10am and 2.25pm

― Tsuta Japanese Soba Noodles at VivoCity on January 8 between 11.30am and 12pm

― ShinnSato Japanese Cuisine at 79 Kampong Bahru Road on January 8 between 7pm and 10.45pm

― Cantine eatery at Paya Lebar Square mall on January 12 between 7.05pm and 7.50pm

― Wakanui Grill Dining Singapore at Marina One The Heart mall in Marina Bay on January 12 between 7.05pm and 10.10pm

― Bedok Mall on January 12 between 8.25pm and 9.30pm

― Golden Mile Complex on January 15 between 12.45pm and 1.45pm

― Broadway Food Centre at Sim Lim Square on January 16 between 1.30pm and 4.10pm

MoH said that it would have already notified individuals who were identified as close contacts of the confirmed cases.

“As a precautionary measure, persons who had been at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit,” it added.

“They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history.”

MoH added that individuals may also access the SafeEntry Location Matching Self-Check service via the TraceTogether mobile application, SingPass app, or at https://wereyouthere.safeentry.gov.sg to check whether they were at these locations during the specified timings, based on their own SafeEntry records.

Members of the public do not need to avoid places where confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been, MoH said.

The National Environment Agency will engage the management of the affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection.

Yesterday, MoH reported 15 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, 14 of which were imported. The remaining one is a case in the community. ― TODAY