Bodies of couple aged 80 and 66 found in Singapore flat, 45-year-old son also dead

The son of a couple who died was found unconscious and taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital (pictured), but he died later as well. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Dec 12 — An 80-year-old man and his 66-year-old wife died in their flat at Block 120 Ho Ching Road in the Jurong Lakeside district on Thursday.

The police said that they were alerted to a case of unnatural death at 4.15pm and found the couple lying motionless when they arrived at the housing block.

The pair were pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic.

The couple’s 45-year-old son who had gone to visit them was also in the flat. He was unconscious and taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, but later died in the hospital.

The police said that no foul play is suspected and investigations are ongoing.

Chinese daily Lianhe Wanbao reported that the older man Omar Manan was taking a shower when he fell in the bathroom. His wife Asmah Bujang went in to help him and both were purportedly electrocuted.

When the son Muhamad Ashikin Omar arrived at the flat with his 15-year-old daughter, he tried to save them and was reportedly electrocuted as well.

Ashikin’s wife posted on Facebook yesterday, writing in Malay: “I have witnessed that my husband is a good husband, a good father and a son that is too good.”

She added that it was their daughter’s 15th birthday and December 12 would be her sister-in-law’s birthday.

“(My sister-in-law) has lost both her parents and only brother.” — TODAY