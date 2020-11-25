Singapore reports no active Covid-19 clusters for first time since Feb 3

Medical personnel help a migrant worker to an ambulance at a dormitory amid the Covid-19 outbreak in Singapore, April 29, 2020. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, Nov 25 — Singapore which reported a total Covid-19 infection tally of 58, 183 so far, has closed the last coronavirus cluster, a migrant worker dormitory, yesterday.

As there have been no more cases linked to the cluster at Cassia @ Penjuru for the past two incubation periods of 28 days, the cluster has now been closed, the republic's Ministry of Health (MOH) said.

“With the closure of this cluster, there are no active Covid-19 clusters for the first time since February 3, 2020,” it said in a statement issued late last night.

Singapore reported its first cluster on February 4 involving a Chinese medicine shop.

As of yesterday, the MOH has classified 1,410 of the reported cases as imported, 2,271 as community cases and 54,502 involving dorm residents.

About 99 per cent, or 58,079 cases, had fully recovered and a total of 37 confirmed cases remain hospitalised, with one in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Meanwhile, 39 patients who have mild symptoms or clinically well, but still tested positive for Covid-19, have been isolated and being cared for at community facilities.

To date, 28 people have died from complications due to Covid-19 in the republic, with the first two deaths reported on March 21.

As at noon yesterday, Singapore reported 18 new positive cases of which 15 were asymptomatic.

No new cases of locally transmitted Covid-19 infection was reported here since Nov 11.

Singapore reported its first Covid-19 case on January 23. — Bernama