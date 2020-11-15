Three new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

There have been no local transmissions in Singapore of late. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, Nov 15 — Singapore reported three new cases of Covid-19 today, all of which were imported. All three had already been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said.

There were no new cases of locally transmitted Covid-19 infection.

"We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight," MOH said.The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 58,119. — TODAY