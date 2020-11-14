Police raid three Singapore nightspots over alleged flouting of Covid-19 rules, 30 women arrested

The police raids on three Singapore entertainment venues on November 11, 2020. — Singapore Police Force pic via TODAY

SINGAPORE, Nov 14 — Three entertainment venues have been raided by the police over allegedly flouting Covid-19 rules or liquor licence conditions, or both.

In a press release yesterday, they said that eight people were being investigated for allegedly breaching Covid-19 rules by gathering in a group of more than five people.

Thirty women aged between 22 and 53 were also arrested for offences under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act.

The alleged offences were uncovered following a joint enforcement operation by the Central Police Division at public entertainment outlets along Aliwal Street, Temple Street, Beach Road, Syed Alwi Road and South Bridge Road on Wednesday.

The venues were not named by the police.Action will be taken against the operators for flouting the rules and regulations under the Liquor Control Act, Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act and Employment of Foreign Manpower Act.

“The police will continue to take tough enforcement action against illegal activities and those found engaging in such activities will be dealt with in accordance with the law,” they added.Investigations are ongoing. — TODAY