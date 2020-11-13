Seven Myanmar nationals arrested for working in Singapore without work passes

The seven Myanmar nationals arrested in the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority's joint operation November 9, 2020. — Singapore Immigration and Checkpoints Authority pic via TODAY

SINGAPORE, Nov 13 — Seven Myanmar nationals were arrested on Monday for staying and working in Singapore without proper documentation.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a statement yesterday that they conducted a joint operation with the Singapore Police Force at a vegetable farm along Sungei Tengah Road at 5am on Monday, where they found the seven men sleeping in six makeshift shelters.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the men, aged between 30 and 42, have been staying in Singapore without valid immigration passes and working on the farm without valid work passes.

Those found guilty of overstaying in Singapore can be jailed up to six months and receive at least three strokes of the cane.

The ICA said that employers and homeowners are responsible for ensuring that foreigners have valid documentation before offering employment or renting out premises.

Those found guilty of employing immigration offenders may also face a jail term of between six months and two years, and fined up to S$6,000. (RM18,349) — TODAY