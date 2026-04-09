KUALA LUMPUR, April 9 — A man with more than 10 prior criminal records was shot after allegedly attempting to attack police with a machete outside Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) Machang last night.

According to national daily Harian Metro, the incident unfolded at about 10.45pm, leaving the suspect, believed to be in his 30s, with a gunshot wound to his right thigh. He is currently receiving treatment at Hospital Machang.

A police patrol team had come across two men on a motorcycle stopped at an ATM in front of the university.

“The pillion rider then went to the machine. However, when police officers approached him for inspection, he refused to cooperate.

“The suspect suddenly pulled out a machete from his bag and attempted to attack the officers.

“To defend themselves, the police fired warning shots into the air, but the suspect remained defiant.

“This forced the police to fire at the suspect, hitting him in the thigh,” the daily said, quoting an unnamed source.

According to the source, the suspect attempted to flee by jumping into a nearby drain but was apprehended shortly afterwards.

He was taken to hospital for further treatment.

The man is believed to have more than 10 previous criminal records, including drug-related offences, and is also suspected of involvement in a robbery at a 7-Eleven outlet in Machang during the Aidilfitri period.

Kelantan police chief Mohd Yusoff Mamat is expected to issue a statement on the incident soon.