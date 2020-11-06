Two-year-old Singaporean boy with travel history to Philippines among seven new Covid-19 cases

Singapore’s MOH said that the five other imported cases comprise two permanent residents, two work permit holders and one long-term visit pass holder. ― TODAY pic SINGAPORE, Nov 6 — A two-year-old Singaporean boy with travel history to the Philippines was among the six new imported cases of Covid-19 here yesterday. Besides these, there was one case in the community, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said.

The boy, who is a contact of a previous case, tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday.

MOH said that the five other imported cases comprise two permanent residents, two work permit holders and one long-term visit pass holder.

They had travel history to India, Indonesia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates.

All six of the imported cases were placed on stay-home notices upon their arrival in Singapore where they were tested for the virus.

MOH added that the one case in the community has no known links to pass infections.

The 39-year-old man is a short-term visit pass holder whose wife is a permanent resident here.

He had arrived in Singapore from the United States on October 11, and was placed on stay-home notice upon arrival. He was tested on October 22 while serving his notice at a dedicated facility, where his result came back negative.

However, he developed a fever on October 30 and sought medical treatment at a general practitioner clinic but was diagnosed with suspected dengue.

“He later developed acute respiratory infection symptoms and was tested for Covid-19 on November 2 He was (taken) to a hospital when his test came back positive on November 4,” MOH said.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has remained low, with a total of two cases in the past week. The two have no known links yet to past cases, MOH said.

Updates on remaining cases

The total number of infections in Singapore now stands at 58,043.

Of these, 57,949 people have fully recovered and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities, including 11 yesterday.

There are still 40 patients in hospitals and most are in stable condition or improving. No one is in intensive care.

Another 26 patients are isolated and being cared for at community facilities. They have mild symptoms or are clinically well but still tested positive for Covid-19.

Twenty-eight people have died from complications due to Covid-19. — TODAY