KUALA LUMPUR, April 9 — The route along the Jalan Yew bridge will be temporarily closed to all vehicles from 10pm to 5am from April 10 to 21.

Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) said in a statement today that the closure is to facilitate girder launching works and the reconstruction of the bridge.

The closure involves the stretch between TRX and Bulatan Pudu, as well as parts of Jalan Cochrane and Jalan Pasar (from the Masjid Alam Shah junction to the Petron station on Jalan Pasar).

“During this period, road users are advised to use alternative routes via Jalan Pudu, Jalan Chan Sow Lin and Bulatan Kampung Pandan to reduce congestion and ensure smoother traffic flow.

“All road users are also urged to comply with traffic signs and the instructions of traffic personnel at the location to ensure safety and smooth travel,” the statement said.

Members of the public with enquiries may contact 014-8042486 for further information. — Bernama