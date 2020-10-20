Six new Covid-19 infections in Singapore, with four imported cases and two in foreign worker dorms

No new community cases were announced today in Singapore. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, Oct 20 — Singapore has confirmed six new cases of Covid-19, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release today.

There are two new locally transmitted cases based on the ministry’s investigations so far. Both reside in foreign worker dormitories.

In addition, there are four imported cases who had all been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore.

There are no new cases in the community, the ministry added.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 57,921.

“We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight,” MOH added. — TODAY