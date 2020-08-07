Singapore’s Jetstar Asia re-introduces services to key ports, including Penang from Aug 10

The increase of the services is aimed to create essential travel links and assist with freight in the region, Jetstar Asia said in a statement here today. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, Aug 7 — Jetstar Asia, a low-cost airline based in Singapore, will reintroduce weekly services to Penang, Jakarta and Ho Chi Minh City from August 10.

The airline will re-instate its weekly services to Clark and Medan as well from the week commencing August 17 and operate two additional weekly services to Manila from August 15.

These will add its services to 26 a week to key South-east Asian ports from the current 10 limited services weekly to Kuala Lumpur, Manila and Bangkok.

The increase of the services is aimed to create essential travel links and assist with freight in the region, Jetstar Asia said in a statement here today.

It noted that these services are subject to regulatory approval and are only available to citizens and permanent residents who are returning home, or those with prior approval for travel.

The airline advised customers to check with the relevant authorities to ensure they are eligible to travel.

All travellers are encouraged to check relevant travel restrictions currently in place and reminded that various quarantine restrictions may apply on arrival at their destination, it said. — Bernama