SPP contesting 5 seats for upcoming Singapore election, confirms line-up for Bishan-Toa Payoh constituency

(From left) Williiamson Lee, Melvyn Chiu, Steve Chia and Osman Sulaiman speaking to the media at the void deck of Block 131 Bishan Street 12, Singapore June 20, 2020. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, June 21 — Singapore People's Party (SPP) yesterday announced its slate of four candidates who will contest the four-member Bishan-Toa Payoh Group Representation Constituency in the upcoming General Election (GE).

The four candidates are SPP secretary-general Steve Chia, 50, vice-chairman Williiamson Lee, 41, and new party members Osman Sulaiman, 45, and Melvyn Chiu, 40.

Chiu and Osman are both business owners and had contested in previous elections under Singapore First and Reform Party, respectively. They joined the SPP during the circuit breaker period. Mr Lee is self-employed in the automotive industry.

Chia also confirmed yesterday that the party will be contesting in only two constituencies: Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC and Potong Pasir Single-Member Constituency (SMC), where party chairman Jose Raymond will be fielded.

“We decided to focus on these two areas to avoid a three-corner fight as much as possible and also to consolidate our resources,” said Chia, as he confirmed that the party will not contest in Mountbatten and Marymount SMCs after discussions with other opposition parties.

Chia, who took over the reins from opposition icon Chiam See Tong last November, had said in March that SPP would likely vie for the seven seats in Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC and Potong Pasir, Mountbatten and Marymount SMCs in the next GE, which must be held by April 2021.

His confirmation on Saturday also means that Lina Chiam — Chiam’s wife and former SPP chairman — will not be contesting in the upcoming elections, marking the first time since 1976 where a Chiam is not being fielded as a candidate.

Chiam first won the Potong Pasir ward in 1984, and remained as the MP of Potong Pasir for six terms, spanning 27 years.

In the 2015 GE, SPP fielded contestants in Potong Pasir, Mountbatten and Hong Kah North SMCs, as well as the five-member Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC.

Marymount SMC has since been carved out of the GRC.

Both Chiu and Osman told reporters yesterday that they joined SPP because their values align with the party's manifesto, without elaborating.

Osman added that he had always looked up to Chiam.

“Chiam is someone I've always regarded highly, and I hope to bring in my experience in Parliament to make the party more credible,” Osman added.

Chiu said increasing employment among Singaporeans was an issue he felt strongly about.

“With the effect of Covid-19, job security has been on a lot of people's minds. I've heard that a lot of people may not have jobs to return to,” Chiu added, highlighting that it was important to make “good jobs” available to Singaporeans.

For Lee, one issue he said he wants to focus on is increasing funds for the Silver Support Scheme to support elderly Singaporeans.

Besides confirming the candidates to be fielded, Chia also touched on some issues they would be focusing on in their campaign, such as income inequality, cost of living and bringing good jobs back to Singaporeans.

“We want to talk about issues that matter to Singaporeans,” Chia said.

“Another issue we want to talk about is the national reserves. We want greater accountability and transparency of our reserves, which is something I personally want to discuss when I'm in parliament.”

The candidates were introduced in a brief doorstop interview with the media at the void deck of Block 131 Bishan Street 12 as heavy rain poured down on the streets.

SPP is the first party to formally introduce its new candidates in person, with the Progress Singapore Party (PSP) having done so via video-conferencing tool Zoom before Phase Two of the circuit breaker exit.

The four SPP members later conducted their walkabout in the estate, giving out flyers to residents in the area.

Meanwhile, in a Facebook Live outreach session last night, Reform Party (RP) chief Kenneth Jeyaretnam revealed that his party would contest the Radin Mas, Kebun Baru and Yio Chu Kang SMCs in the coming GE.

He did not say which candidates would contest in these SMCs, but added that the party hoped to announce the GRCs it would contest soon.

In the 2015 polls, RP fielded candidates in West Coast and Ang Mo Kio GRCs as well as Radin Mas SMC.

The party said in March that it would return to these two GRCs. PSP has also indicated its interest in contesting West Coast GRC.

Jeyaretnam said that there was “no conflict” between RP and PSP, and both parties have had many hours of constructive talks. “We are still in discussions and we hope to reach an agreement soon,” he said.

Earlier this week, RP unveiled its slate of seven potential candidates, including four who ran in the last election. — TODAY