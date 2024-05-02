KUALA LUMPUR, May 2 — The Air Pollutant Index (API) recorded at 11am showed unhealthy air quality in Rompin, Pahang due to peat fires in the area.

The Department of Environment (DOE) director-general Datuk Wan Abdul Latiff Wan Jaffar said a total of 35 areas nationwide reported good air quality while 29 areas reported average air quality.

Meanwhile, the volcanic eruption of Indonesia’s Mount Ruang in North Sulawesi on April 30 has not affected the air quality in Malaysia.

The Department of Environment will continue to step up enforcement and surveillance from land and air with the help of drones from time to time, while also monitoring API readings on a hourly basis.

For the latest reference on air quality, the department’s website http://apims.doe.gov.my/ can be referred or the MyIPU app can be downloaded on smartphone through Google Play. — Bernama

