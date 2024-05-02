SEPANG, May 2 — The Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) has received over 80,000 Haj appeals for the Haj season1445H/2024M, as of today.

Its Haj executive director Datuk Seri Syed Saleh Syed Abdul Rahman said the application for the appeal was opened on January 26 and will be closed on May 8.

“We are still assessing if there are any vacancies (quotas), and we will fill those vacancies with existing appeal applications.

“In terms of vacancies, they are quite limited, so we will prioritise appeals from mahram first,” he told reporters here today.

Advertisement

The Saudi Arabian government has approved a total of 31,600 Haj quotas for Malaysian pilgrims for 2024, and this approval is based on 0.1 per cent of the total Muslim population in the country.

Syed Saleh said this year’s Haj preparations are going well with the first flight of local pilgrims scheduled on May 9.

Asked about TH’s preparations in the event of a natural disaster such as floods in the Holy Land during the Haj season, he said TH is always ready to deal with any possibility that arises.

Advertisement

He also advised people who want to perform Haj to be careful of fraud involving the furada visa.

Today, a total of 150 TH personnel including 14 media practitioners from various agencies including the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama), RTM, Astro Awani and Media Prima departed for the Holy Land.

Almost 600 TH personnel will be deployed to Saudi Arabia during the Haj season this year, to facilitate the affairs of the pilgrims. — Bernama