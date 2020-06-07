Singapore’s 25th Covid-19 death: 41-year-old man recovers from infection but dies 2 weeks later from complications

The man (Case 11714) was confirmed to have contracted Covid-19 on April 22. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, June 7 — A 41-year-old Chinese national has become the 25th person in Singapore to succumb from complications due to Covid-19.

The man — identified as Case 11714 — was confirmed to have contracted Covid-19 on April 22.

He had recovered from the infection and was discharged on May 17, said the Ministry of Health in a statement yesterday.

On Thursday, he collapsed and the coroner has certified that the cause of the death was a massive pulmonary thromboembolism following the infection. Pulmonary thromboembolism occurs when the pulmonary or lung artery is blocked by the presence of a blood clot.

MOH announced an additional 344 cases of Covid-19 infection yesterday, with seven cases coming from the community. — TODAY