Singapore’s 25th Covid-19 death: 41-year-old man recovers from infection but dies 2 weeks later from complications

Sunday, 07 Jun 2020 02:52 PM MYT

The man (Case 11714) was confirmed to have contracted Covid-19 on April 22. — TODAY pic
SINGAPORE, June 7 — A 41-year-old Chinese national has become the 25th person in Singapore to succumb from complications due to Covid-19. 

The man — identified as Case 11714 — was confirmed to have contracted Covid-19 on April 22. 

He had recovered from the infection and was discharged on May 17, said the Ministry of Health in a statement yesterday. 

On Thursday, he collapsed and the coroner has certified that the cause of the death was a massive pulmonary thromboembolism following the infection. Pulmonary thromboembolism occurs when the pulmonary or lung artery is blocked by the presence of a blood clot. 

MOH announced an additional 344 cases of Covid-19 infection yesterday, with seven cases coming from the community. — TODAY

