KUALA LUMPUR, March 20 — Animated film Hoppers takes No. 1, earning positive reviews and winning over audiences as a “refreshing” return to form for original Pixar.

While it’s currently the talk of town, China’s Blades of the Guardians and local Veera Karrupu continue to draw strong crowds this Ramadan season.

One Piece Season 2 is riding high on the streaming front, while shows like Walid on Viu and High Potential on Disney+ continue to be top-streamed.

As many prepare to celebrate Raya tomorrow with family and friends, it’s also the perfect time to catch a movie, stream a new series, or enjoy some trending tracks from Bruno Mars and local star Aisha Retno.

Book lovers can also dive into intriguing titles from Uketsu, ranging from Strange Buildings and Strange Pictures.

Movies, series, music, and books, Malay Mail got you covered with a list of the best entertainment picks to check out this weekend.

Top 10 films in local cinemas (Domestic & International) (Mar 12 to Mar 15)

Hoppers

Blades Of The Guardians

Veera Karrupu

Night King

Thaai Kizhavi

Scream 7

The Lord Of The Rings: The Two Towers (Extended Version)

Boonie Bears: The Hidden Protector

I'm Not Gangster

Ah Beng Vs Liang Po Po

Source: Cinema.com and GSC

Top 10 streaming (Mar 09 to Mar 15)

Netflix (Top 10 TV)

TV Series

One Piece: Season 2

Boyfriend on Demand: Limited Series

Phantom Lawyer: Season 1

The Dinosaurs: Season 1

Girl From Nowhere The Reset: Season 1

Pursuit of Jade: Season 1

One Piece: Season 1

Jujutsu Kaisen: Season 3

The Art of Sarah

Undercover Miss Hong

Source: Netflix Top 10

Viu (Top 10 shows)

Walid

Hening Cinta

Running Man (2026)

Taxi Driver 3

Bidaah

Honour

Bloody Flower

Phantom Lawyer

Sesaat Lebih

I Love You So Mochi

Source: Viu Frontpage

Disney+ (Top 10 shows)

Medalist: Season 2

Paradise: Season 2

High Potential: Season 2

Short Circuit: Season 3

9-1-1: Nashville: Season 1

High Potential: Season 2

Scrubs: Season 1

Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette: Season 1

In Your Radiant Season: Season 1

Solar Opposites: Season 6

Source: Disney+

Top 10 songs of the week (Spotify) (Mar 12 to Mar 18)

Bruno Mars - Risk It All

Aisha Retno - Jodoh Lebaran

Anuar & Ellina - Suasana Di Hari Raya

Nadhif Basalamah - kota ini tak sama tanpamu

Piche Kota - Bahagia Lagi

Uji Rashid - Seloka Hari Raya (w/ Hail Amir)

Siti Nurhaliza - Sesuci Lebaran

Idgitaf - Sedia Aku Sebelum Hujan

Sufian Suhaimi - Kasih Lebaran

M. Nasir - Satu Hari Di Hari Raya

Top 10 Malay songs of the week (Spotify) (Mar 12 to Mar 18)

Aufahanie - Butterfly

Dato' Sri Siti Nurhaliza, Ade Govinda - Menamakanmu Cinta

Alpha - P Ramlee Saloma

Zynakal, Zamir Harith, Mojack Hafiz, Bel Janni - Dalam Diam

Hael Husaini, Nadeera - Peluk

Aziz Harun, Aisha Retno - Kota ini tak sama tanpamu

Reedzwann - Suarasi Sering Salah

Silet Open Up, Jacson Seran, Juan Reza, Diva Aurel - TABOLA BALE

Aisha Retno - Jodoh Lebaran

Dayang Nurfaizah - Senyum Gugur Di Penghujung Doa

Source: https://kworb.net/spotify/country/my_daily.html and Spotify

Top 10 books of the week (Mar 06 to Mar 12)

Fiction

Strange Buildings by Uketsu (Pushkin Vertigo)

Strange Pictures by Uketsu (HarperVia)

An Offer from a Gentleman by Julia Quinn

Strange Houses by Uketsu (HarperVia)

A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara (Pan Macmillan)

Dear Debbie by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen Press)

Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (Ballantine Books)

The Housemaid by Freida McFadden (Bookouture)

Animal Farm by George Orwell (Signet Classics)

Early Mornings at the Laksa Cafe by Janet Tay (Vintage UK)

Non-Fiction

Once Upon a Miao (Remastered): I Love My Hometown by Jian Goh (Space Voyager Log PLT)

Once Upon a Miao Volume 3 by Jian Goh (Space Voyager Log PLT)

Manglish: Malaysian English at its Wackiest by Lee Su Kim & Stephen J. Hall (World Scientific Press)

The Art of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli (HODDER & STOUGHTON)

The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins & Sawyer Robbins (Hay House LLC)

It's Okay Not to Get Along with Everyone by Dancing Snail (BLINK Publishing)

Surrounded by Idiots (10th Anniversary Edition) by Thomas Erikson (Macmillan Audio)

When I Was a Kid 2 by Cheeming Boey (Chee Ming Boey)

Atomic Habits by James Clear (Avery)

How to Win Friends and Influence People by Dale Carnegie (Gallery Books)

Mutiara Minda (Malay Novels)

Kaisar by Jiwa (Nukilan Biruni)

Yes! Captain Zul Aaryan by Wnfhanna (Idea Kreatif)

Kaisar: Secret Chapter by Jiwa (Nukilan Biruni)

Dirty Little Secret by Elvroseth (Idea Kreatif)

Mi Carino by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif)

Awas Jangan Jatuh (Cinta)! by Leesophielia (Ink Loaf Publication)

Rahsia Danny by Teme Abdullah (IMAN Publication)

Sisakan Aku Cinta by Sofia Roses (Self-Published)

Pada Subuh Yang Membawaku Pergi by Yaya Samad (Mangosteen Publication PLT)

Buat Ayah Yang Dirindui by Damien Yong (Novel IMAN Sdn Bhd)