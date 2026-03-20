KUCHING, March 20 — Three people were reportedly killed and five others injured in a crash involving two vehicles on the Pan Borneo Highway along the Serian–Sri Aman route near Kampung Selepong Jinggau today.

The incident involved a Proton X70 and a Perodua Alza, and was reported to the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) at about 8.30am, according to Berita Harian.

“Two boys in the same vehicle sustained head injuries and were given initial treatment by the Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) team before being sent to Sri Aman Hospital,” a JBPM spokesperson said.

JBPM said the three victims who died were travelling in the Proton X70 — Lau Sie Tung, 70, and two women, Grace Lau Chi Ai, 22, and Lau Yok Leh, 22.

A team from the Sri Aman Fire and Rescue Station, located about 21km away, was dispatched to the scene and found the Perodua Alza engulfed in flames upon arrival.

Three occupants of the Alza — an adult woman and two boys — survived with minor injuries, although the vehicle was completely destroyed in the fire, and all injured victims were taken to Sri Aman Hospital for further treatment.

The operation ended at 10am after firefighting and clearing works were completed.