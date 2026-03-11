Logo
Former prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin pictured entering the compound of the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex for his corruption trial, March 10, 2026. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin
Malaysia  / 15 h ago

Muhyiddin’s trial: Banker confirms RM19.3m went into Bersatu’s CIMB account, says red flags triggered suspicious transaction report

Former economy minister Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli’s move to initiate bankruptcy proceedings against National Feedlot Corporation Sdn Bhd (NFCorp) director Datuk Seri Dr Mohamad Salleh Ismail and winding-up proceedings against the company has been amicably resolved. — Bernama pic  
Malaysia  / 16 h ago

Rafizi ends legal bid to bankrupt NFCorp director, amicable resolution reached before High Court hearing

File picture of MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki during a press conference at the MACC Headquarters in Putrajaya, 2026. The Public Service Department (PSD) disciplinary board will convene soon to examine the findings of an investigation into Azam Baki’s shareholding. — Picture by Firdaus Latif
Malaysia  / 16 h ago

PSD disciplinary board to review findings of Azam Baki’s shareholding probe

JPJ director-general Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli said the reminder was issued as many vehicles from the neighbouring country are expected to enter Malaysia during the upcoming Aidilfitri celebration. — Picture via Facebook/AKPS Bukit Kayu Hitam
Malaysia  / 18 h ago

JPJ warns Thai vehicles: No ICP, no entry into Malaysia beyond border checkpoints

For illustration purposes only. The programme runs from March 10 to 31, 2026, across 124 automotive workshops and service centres nationwide, including private workshops and selected government-partnered networks. — Pexels.com pic
Malaysia  / 17 h ago

Drive safe, spend less: Govt rolls out vehicle service discounts ahead of Aidilfitri

Beluran Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee is pictured at Parliament in this file picture dated October 7, 2019. Kiandee has been suspended by the Bersatu’s disciplinary board, effective immediately. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa
Malaysia  / 16 h ago

Bersatu suspends vice-president Kiandee with immediate effect

Court documents showed the accused wore a vest bearing the police logo and brandished handcuffs during the incidents. — Reuters pic
Malaysia  / 19 h ago

Police: Machete attack in Sungai Petani leaves man dead, sister’s hand almost severed

Authorities noted that signage prohibiting U-turns was present at the location. —  
Malaysia  / 18 h ago

Deadly U-turn: Food delivery rider hit and killed by car in Melaka

The Crown Prince of Johor (TMJ), Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, was president of the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) from 2017 to 2018. — Bernama pic
Sports  / 16 h ago

TMJ claims insiders trying to make him scapegoat over national team saga

At 6 pm, the local currency strengthened to 3.9200/9260 against the greenback from yesterday’s close of 3.9590/9655. — Reuters pic
Money  / 11 h ago

Ringgit strengthens against US dollar, boosted by Trump Iran comments and crude oil slide

Smoke rises following a strike on the Bapco Oil Refinery on Sitra Island, Bahrain on March 9, 2026. — Reuters pic
Money  / 14 h ago

Aramco warns of ‘catastrophic consequences’ for world oil markets as Iran vows to block all Gulf exports

Jeju Air Flight 2216 was coming in to land at Muan International Airport from Thailand when it struck a flock of birds and was forced to make a belly landing. — AFP file pic
World  / 14 h ago

Jeju Air disaster blamed on concrete structure built to reduce costs, state report says

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the country is prepared to continue attacking them with missiles as long as needed and as long as it takes. — AFP pic
World  / 16 h ago

Iran vows to keep fighting as Trump predicts quick end to Gulf conflict

The victim, 84-year-old Siti Mariam Naam, was driving a Perodua Myvi home after purchasing items at an animal feed store when the incident occurred around 10.45am. — Picture by Raymond Manuel
Malaysia  / 13 h ago

Former PAS candidate dies after losing control of car, plunging into river in Negri Sembilan

An undated photograph shows an aerial view of Penang Port. PPC chairman Datuk Yeoh Soon Hin said the Middle East conflict could affect global shipping and supply chains so PPC has to monitor the potential impact on cargo movements through Penang Port. — Picture from Facebook/Penang Port
Malaysia  / 17 h ago

Penang Port ramps up emergency monitoring as Middle East conflicts threaten shipping routes

