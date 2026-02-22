LOS ANGELES, Feb 22 — Tom Noonan, the actor and director known for his towering presence and chilling screen villains, has died at the age of 74.

According to Variety, his death on February 14 was announced online by actress Karen Sillas, a longtime collaborator, and filmmaker Fred Dekker, who directed him in The Monster Squad.

Variety also stated that representatives for Noonan had been contacted, but no cause of death was disclosed.

Born in Brooklyn, New York, Noonan entered the industry in the late 1970s, appearing in theatre and small film roles before gaining wider recognition in Michael Mann’s Manhunter. His portrayal of serial killer Francis Dollarhyde in the adaptation of Thomas Harris’ Red Dragon established him as a sought-after character actor.

His role as Cain, who becomes RoboCain in RoboCop 2, secured his cult status.

Noonan’s career spanned decades, with credits including Heat, 12 Monkeys and The House of the Devil. He also appeared in television series such as The X-Files and CSI.