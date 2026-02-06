KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 6 — After ruling the local box office for seven straight weeks, Papa Zola: The Movie has finally been knocked off the top spot by Taiwan’s Sunshine Women’s Choir.

Hot on its heels is Indonesia’s Sampai Titik Terakhirmu, which storms in with a strong debut at No. 2.

While cinemas are packed with options, it’s the streaming scene stealing the show. Netflix’s Can This Love Be Translated? — a limited series starring Kim Seon-ho and Go Youn-jung — has captured the K-drama crowd, winning praise for its gentle pacing and soft, slow-burn romance.

On the local front, Kelas Belakang continues to perform well on Viu, earning positive reviews, while Disney+’s The Medalist season two proves to be an anime worth watching.

February is underway, making it a good time to catch a movie at the cinema, dive into a new series, listen to top music, or pick up a good book to pass the time.

Top 10 films in local cinemas (Domestic & International) (Jan 29 to Feb 01)

Sunshine Women's Choir Sampai Titik Terakhirmu Papa Zola The Movie Mercy Avatar: Fire And Ash Send Help Back To The Past Qorin 2 Primate Shelter

Top 10 streaming (Jan 26 to Feb 01)

Netflix (Top 10 TV)

TV Series

Can This Love Be Translated?: Limited Series Bridgerton: Season 4 Single’s Inferno: Season 5 Skyscraper Live Jujutsu Kaisen: Season 3 Undercover Miss Hong: Limited Series No Tail to Tell: Limited Series Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku: Season 2 Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web: Season 1 Idol I: 시즌 1

Viu (Top 10 shows)

Kelas Belakang Running Man (2025) Taxi Driver 3 Sesaat Lebih Love Between Lines 轧戏 IDOL I Puteri Kelas Atas Taxi Driver 2 Satu, Dua... Dia? 2 Days 1 Night (Season 4) (2026)

Disney+ (Top 10 shows)

Medalist: Season 2 High Potential: Season 2 9-1-1: Nashville: Season 1 The Muppet Show The Beauty: Season 1 Wonder Man: Season 1 Grey’s Anatomy: Season 22 Abbott Elementary: Season 5 ROBOGOBO: Season 1 Cat’s Eye: Season 1

Top 10 songs of the week (Spotify) (Jan 28 to Feb 04)

Nadhif Basalamah - kota ini tak sama tanpamu Idgitaf - Sedia Aku Sebelum Hujan SIENNA SPIRO - Die On This Hill Billie Eilish - WILDFLOWER Nadhif Basalamah - bergema sampai selamanya Taylor Swift - The Fate of Ophelia sombr - back to friends Jin - Don’t Say You Love Me Billie Eilish - BIRDS OF A FEATHER Nadhif Basalamah - kota ini tak sama tanpamu (w/ Aziz Harun, Aisha Retno)

Top 10 Malay songs of the week (Spotify) (Jan 28 to Feb 04)

Dato' Sri Siti Nurhaliza, Ade Govinda - Menamakanmu Cinta Alpha - P Ramlee Saloma Zynakal, Zamir Harith, Mojack Hafiz, Bel Janni - Dalam Diam Silet Open Up, Jacson Seran, Juan Reza, Diva Aurel - TABOLA BALE Ara Johari - Menjaga Jodoh Orang Lain Hael Husaini, Nadeera - Peluk ALYPH - Ingat Idgitaf - Sedia Aku Sebelum Hujan NAZU, Fahimi - KOPI Aziz Harun, Aisha Retno - Kota ini tak sama tanpamu

Top 10 books of the week (Jan 16 to Jan 22)

Fiction

Strange Pictures by Uketsu (HarperVia) Strange Houses by Uketsu (HarperVia) The Convenience Store by the Sea by Sonoko Machida (Orion) A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara (Picador) Alchemised by SenLinYu (Del Rey) The Housemaid by Freida McFadden (Bookouture) Welcome to the Hyunam-dong Bookshop by Hwang Bo-reum (Bloomsbury Publishing) As Long as the Lemon Trees Grow by Zoulfa Katouh (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers) Blue Sisters by Coco Mellors (Ballantine Books) The Secret of Secrets by Dan Brown (Doubleday)

Non-Fiction

Rethinking Ourselves by Anwar Ibrahim (Penguin Books SEA) Tong Shu Desktop Calendar 2026 by Joey Yap (Joey Yap Research Group) The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins & Sawyer Robbins (Hay House UK Ltd) It's Okay Not to Get Along with Everyone by Dancing Snail (‎Blink Publishing) Chinese Astrology for 2026 by Joey Yap (Joey Yap Research Group) Atomic Habits by James Clear (Avery) Surrounded by Idiots (10th Anniversary Edition) by Thomas Erikson (Vermilion) The Mountain Is You by Brianna Wiest (Thought Catalog Books) The Atomic Habits Workbook by James Clear (Cornerstone Press) Letters from Gaza by Mohammed Al-Zaqzooq & Mahmoud Alshaer (PRH SEA)

Mutiara Minda (Malay Novels)

Kaisar by Jiwa (Nukilan Biruni) Qaid: The Unknown by Effalee (Manes Wordworks) Mi Carino by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif) Thariq Ridzuwan Commando's: His Treasure by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif) Kaisar: Secret Chapter by Jiwa (Nukilan Biruni) Puja by Maria Kajiwa (Buku Prima) Rahsia Danny by Teme Abdullah (IMAN Publication) Raya by Zura Anwar (Buku Fixi) Korban by Crystal Anabella (Buku Fixi) Dirty Little Lies by Elvroseth (Idea Kreatif)

