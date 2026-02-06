KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 6 — After ruling the local box office for seven straight weeks, Papa Zola: The Movie has finally been knocked off the top spot by Taiwan’s Sunshine Women’s Choir.
Hot on its heels is Indonesia’s Sampai Titik Terakhirmu, which storms in with a strong debut at No. 2.
While cinemas are packed with options, it’s the streaming scene stealing the show. Netflix’s Can This Love Be Translated? — a limited series starring Kim Seon-ho and Go Youn-jung — has captured the K-drama crowd, winning praise for its gentle pacing and soft, slow-burn romance.
On the local front, Kelas Belakang continues to perform well on Viu, earning positive reviews, while Disney+’s The Medalist season two proves to be an anime worth watching.
February is underway, making it a good time to catch a movie at the cinema, dive into a new series, listen to top music, or pick up a good book to pass the time.
Malay Mail has you covered with a curated a list of entertainment picks to explore.
Top 10 films in local cinemas (Domestic & International) (Jan 29 to Feb 01)
- Sunshine Women's Choir
- Sampai Titik Terakhirmu
- Papa Zola The Movie
- Mercy
- Avatar: Fire And Ash
- Send Help
- Back To The Past
- Qorin 2
- Primate
- Shelter
Source: Cinema.com and GSC
Top 10 streaming (Jan 26 to Feb 01)
Netflix (Top 10 TV)
TV Series
- Can This Love Be Translated?: Limited Series
- Bridgerton: Season 4
- Single’s Inferno: Season 5
- Skyscraper Live
- Jujutsu Kaisen: Season 3
- Undercover Miss Hong: Limited Series
- No Tail to Tell: Limited Series
- Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku: Season 2
- Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web: Season 1
- Idol I: 시즌 1
Source: Netflix Top 10
Viu (Top 10 shows)
- Kelas Belakang
- Running Man (2025)
- Taxi Driver 3
- Sesaat Lebih
- Love Between Lines 轧戏
- IDOL I
- Puteri Kelas Atas
- Taxi Driver 2
- Satu, Dua... Dia?
- 2 Days 1 Night (Season 4) (2026)
Source: Viu Frontpage
Disney+ (Top 10 shows)
- Medalist: Season 2
- High Potential: Season 2
- 9-1-1: Nashville: Season 1
- The Muppet Show
- The Beauty: Season 1
- Wonder Man: Season 1
- Grey’s Anatomy: Season 22
- Abbott Elementary: Season 5
- ROBOGOBO: Season 1
- Cat’s Eye: Season 1
Source: Disney+
Top 10 songs of the week (Spotify) (Jan 28 to Feb 04)
- Nadhif Basalamah - kota ini tak sama tanpamu
- Idgitaf - Sedia Aku Sebelum Hujan
- SIENNA SPIRO - Die On This Hill
- Billie Eilish - WILDFLOWER
- Nadhif Basalamah - bergema sampai selamanya
- Taylor Swift - The Fate of Ophelia
- sombr - back to friends
- Jin - Don’t Say You Love Me
- Billie Eilish - BIRDS OF A FEATHER
- Nadhif Basalamah - kota ini tak sama tanpamu (w/ Aziz Harun, Aisha Retno)
Top 10 Malay songs of the week (Spotify) (Jan 28 to Feb 04)
- Dato' Sri Siti Nurhaliza, Ade Govinda - Menamakanmu Cinta
- Alpha - P Ramlee Saloma
- Zynakal, Zamir Harith, Mojack Hafiz, Bel Janni - Dalam Diam
- Silet Open Up, Jacson Seran, Juan Reza, Diva Aurel - TABOLA BALE
- Ara Johari - Menjaga Jodoh Orang Lain
- Hael Husaini, Nadeera - Peluk
- ALYPH - Ingat
- Idgitaf - Sedia Aku Sebelum Hujan
- NAZU, Fahimi - KOPI
- Aziz Harun, Aisha Retno - Kota ini tak sama tanpamu
Top 10 books of the week (Jan 16 to Jan 22)
Fiction
- Strange Pictures by Uketsu (HarperVia)
- Strange Houses by Uketsu (HarperVia)
- The Convenience Store by the Sea by Sonoko Machida (Orion)
- A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara (Picador)
- Alchemised by SenLinYu (Del Rey)
- The Housemaid by Freida McFadden (Bookouture)
- Welcome to the Hyunam-dong Bookshop by Hwang Bo-reum (Bloomsbury Publishing)
- As Long as the Lemon Trees Grow by Zoulfa Katouh (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers)
- Blue Sisters by Coco Mellors (Ballantine Books)
- The Secret of Secrets by Dan Brown (Doubleday)
Non-Fiction
- Rethinking Ourselves by Anwar Ibrahim (Penguin Books SEA)
- Tong Shu Desktop Calendar 2026 by Joey Yap (Joey Yap Research Group)
- The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins & Sawyer Robbins (Hay House UK Ltd)
- It's Okay Not to Get Along with Everyone by Dancing Snail (Blink Publishing)
- Chinese Astrology for 2026 by Joey Yap (Joey Yap Research Group)
- Atomic Habits by James Clear (Avery)
- Surrounded by Idiots (10th Anniversary Edition) by Thomas Erikson (Vermilion)
- The Mountain Is You by Brianna Wiest (Thought Catalog Books)
- The Atomic Habits Workbook by James Clear (Cornerstone Press)
- Letters from Gaza by Mohammed Al-Zaqzooq & Mahmoud Alshaer (PRH SEA)
Mutiara Minda (Malay Novels)
- Kaisar by Jiwa (Nukilan Biruni)
- Qaid: The Unknown by Effalee (Manes Wordworks)
- Mi Carino by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif)
- Thariq Ridzuwan Commando's: His Treasure by Hudanajwa (Idea Kreatif)
- Kaisar: Secret Chapter by Jiwa (Nukilan Biruni)
- Puja by Maria Kajiwa (Buku Prima)
- Rahsia Danny by Teme Abdullah (IMAN Publication)
- Raya by Zura Anwar (Buku Fixi)
- Korban by Crystal Anabella (Buku Fixi)
- Dirty Little Lies by Elvroseth (Idea Kreatif)
Source: MPH