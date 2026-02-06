KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 6 — France and Malaysia are set to elevate bilateral ties through a deepening “sovereignty partnership” aimed at strengthening strategic autonomy in security, defence and emerging energy sectors.

French Ambassador to Malaysia Marc Abensour said the partnership seeks to enhance the resilience and strategic autonomy of both countries amid growing global technological and security challenges.

“When you develop capabilities to ensure your own security and defence, you gain in terms of sovereignty and autonomy. France has a long-standing relationship with Malaysia in these sectors, and we want to develop it further,” he said.

The ambassador was speaking at the “French Security Days Asean 2026 – Malaysia”, which brought together a delegation of French companies for a presentation at his residence here on Thursday.

Organised by Business France, the “French Security Days Asean 2026 – Malaysia” served as a strategic platform for French security and cybersecurity firms to showcase their latest technologies and explore potential industrial partnerships with Malaysian stakeholders during their two-day official visit.

It featured introductory presentations by participating companies, followed by a networking session.

Beyond traditional defence cooperation, Abensour said bilateral ties are expanding into the energy transition and the critical minerals sector.

He said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s visit to France last July opened avenues for cooperation in civilian nuclear energy and the Asean power grid.

“France produces more than 70 per cent of its electricity from nuclear energy. We can share expertise on nuclear safety and how to manage such programmes inclusively with the local population,” he said.

Abensour also cited a recent agreement between Malaysian firm Malaco Mining Sdn Bhd and French company Carester on critical minerals as an example of technology transfer that supports Malaysia’s move up the global value chain while complying with environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards.

Meanwhile, Director of Business France Malaysia and Commercial Counsellor of the French Embassy, Jean-François Ambrosio, said long-established companies such as Airbus and Sergi have operated in Malaysia for decades, with newer firms also eyeing the country as a strategic regional hub.

“Most of these companies are exploring opportunities and considering setting up subsidiaries here. Our next step is to help them find local partners and clients to establish a long-term strategy in Malaysia,” he said. — Bernama