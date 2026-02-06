KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 6 — Lisa is reportedly set to star in a new romantic comedy for Netflix, reuniting her with The White Lotus executive producer David Bernad.

According to a report by US-based entertainment news site Deadline, sources said the project was developed by Lisa and Bernad while working together on The White Lotus Season Three, with the premise inspired by their shared appreciation for the 1999 romantic comedy Notting Hill.

The film is being written by Katie Silberman, known for Netflix’s Set It Up and Olivia Wilde’s Booksmart, which received WGA and BAFTA nominations for Best Original Screenplay.

Bernad will produce the project through Middle Child Productions, while Silberman and Lisa will serve as executive producers alongside Alice Kang, the report said.

Deadline said the official plot details remain under wraps.

The project comes as Lisa continues to expand her acting career following her screen debut in The White Lotus Season Three and while working on TYGO, her first major film role within Netflix’s Extraction universe.

Lisa, who rose to global fame as a member of Blackpink, released her debut solo album Alter Ego last year, which charted at number seven on the Billboard 200.