NEW JERSEY, Jan 21 — Legendary British footballer David Beckham appears to have responded after his first-born son Brooklyn Peltz Beckham posted a lengthy Instagram statement cutting off ties with his parents.

Speaking on CNBC’s Squawk Box yesterday, Beckham who recently celebrated his 50th birthday, called social media a place where people can easily make “mistakes”.

“I have always spoken about social media and the power of social media. For the good and for the bad,” he said in the segment featuring his new ambassadorship in the global sports programme ‘Sports with Us’ with Bank of America.

“The bad we’ve talked about with what kids can access these days, it can be dangerous,” he added.

David, who is now president of Florida-based football club Inter Miami CF, said he tries to guide his children, sharing his platform with Unicef to make a positive impact.

“I’ve tried to do the same with my children, to educate them.

“They make mistakes, but children are allowed to make mistakes. That is how they learn. That is what I try to teach my kids. You sometimes have to let them make those mistakes as well,” he said.

Officially though, neither David nor his fashion designer wife Victoria have released statements that directly address the assertions made by Brooklyn, 26, that his parents cared more about “Brand Beckham” than his welfare.

Brooklyn also accused his parents of interfering in his marriage to US model and heiress Nicola Peltz Beckham, claiming his mother disrespected his wife and even ruined parts of their wedding celebrations.

Brooklyn and Peltz married in 2022 and renewed their vows in August 2025, with David and Victoria attending the wedding but skipping the vow renewal.