KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 21 — Communication Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said he will be contacting a senior officer from a government-linked company (GLC) following allegations that the officer intimidated a reporter.

Speaking to local media, Fahmi said he is looking into the matter and will call the senior officer to get a full picture of what transpired.

“And I would also advise the officer that reporters deserve to ask questions, any questions, it’s not a problem.

“Those being questioned cannot be rude or harass the reporters.

“So for anyone, even ministers or deputy ministers or any top management personnel of any companies, they need to employ a more open attitude especially if we want to ensure the freedom of the press,” Fahmi said.

Earlier, the National Union of Journalists Peninsular Malaysia (NUJM) condemned the actions of an official from a government-linked company who reportedly intimidated a reporter during an event recently.

NUJM, in a statement, said the officer confronted a female journalist — who is also a member of NUJM — for posing a question that was unrelated to the event, even though the minister had already answered it during the press conference.

“It is more worrying after NUJM was told that the officer had snatched the reporter’s media card after the minister left the press conference, in full view of other media practitioners.

“This action is not only a form of intimidation but can also be interpreted as an attempt to frighten reporters in the performance of their official duties,” NUJM said.

The organisation described the official’s actions as unwarranted, unprofessional and contrary to press freedom.