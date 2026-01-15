KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 15 — Local animation Papa Zola The Movie has hit a major milestone, recording a box office collection of RM59.8 million in Malaysia alone, surpassing last year’s full Malaysian run of Ejen Ali The Movie 2, which earned RM58.5 million.

Including Brunei, Papa Zola The Movie has now amassed a total of RM60 million, drawing around 3.75 million viewers across both territories.

The success comes as little surprise. The film opened strongly with RM10 million in its first four days, before racing past RM43 million in under three weeks.

Despite competition from major international releases such as Avatar: Fire and Ash, Zootopia 2, Anaconda, and the Hong Kong film Back to the Past during its theatrical run, Papa Zola The Movie remained number one at the local box office — underscoring robust audience support and highlighting the growing strength of Malaysian animation within the local film industry.

The film has consistently drawn audiences of all ages with its heartfelt storytelling, family-oriented themes, and accessible humour. More than just entertainment, it carries positive values, strong family messages, and a distinctly local identity that resonates with Malaysian audiences.

This blend of sincere storytelling and high production quality has been a key driver of its sustained success in cinemas.

Papa Zola The Movie follows a hardworking father struggling to support his small family when he unexpectedly reunites with an old friend who once served alongside him in the secret organisation P.A.P.A (Protect and Prevent Agency).

The stakes rise when his child, Pipi, is kidnapped by aliens, forcing Papa Zola and his wife, Mama Zila, to act fast to rescue their child — and save the world.

The film is currently screening in cinemas across Malaysia, Singapore, and Brunei, and is set to enter Indonesian cinemas on January 23.

It will also roll out theatrically in India, Vietnam, and Middle Eastern markets — including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, and Turkey — in April 2026.