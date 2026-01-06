LOS ANGELES, Jan 6 — James Cameron’s science-fiction fantasy Avatar: Fire and Ash has surpassed US$1 billion (RM4.05 billion) in global box office proceeds, the director’s fourth film to cross that threshold.

The film, which returned audiences to the visually stunning planet of Pandora, has brought in US$1.03 billion in worldwide ticket sales, Walt Disney Studios said on Sunday.

Fire and Ash is the third movie in the Avatar series, which has earned a combined US$6.35 billion globally. The movie picks up where the second film, Avatar: The Way of Water, left off — with characters Jake (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) mourning the loss of a son.

“These movies consistently draw audiences to the movie theater,” said Paul Dergarabedian, Comscore head of marketplace trends, who noted that the visually stunning 3D films are “tailor made” for watching in theatres.

The first film in the franchise, Avatar, which opened in 2009 and brought in US$2.9 billion in ticket sales worldwide, becoming the highest-grossing movie ever in absolute dollars, according to Comscore, although it’s behind the 1939 classic Gone With the Wind if box office returns are adjusted for inflation and average ticket prices over the decades.

Thirteen years later, in 2022, Avatar: The Way of Water opened, grossed more than US$2.3 billion globally and won an Oscar for best achievement in visual effects.

The latest installment, released in time for the holiday season, racked up US$306 million in the US and Canada, and US$777.1 million internationally, Disney reported.

Cameron’s first billion-dollar blockbuster was Titanic, released in 1997, which has brought in nearly US$2.3 billion, worldwide. — Reuters