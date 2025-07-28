LAS VEGAS, July 28 — Beyoncé brought her “Cowboy Carter” tour to a rousing close with a surprise reunion of Destiny’s Child during the final show at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the crowd erupted when the Grammy-winning singer took the stage alongside former bandmates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams, declaring: “Destiny’s Child, b—!”

The trio then launched into a medley of hits, including their 2001 anthem Bootylicious and 2004’s Lose My Breath. They also performed a version of Beyoncé’s 2022 track Energy, complete with the viral “mute challenge” that had become a feature of her solo tour.

It marked the first time the iconic girl group had performed together onstage since Beyoncé’s headline set at Coachella in 2018.

Fans online described the moment as “iconic” and “legendary”, with some calling it one of the standout pop culture moments of the year.

“Y’all will never understand how iconic this is considering they’re one of the most successful girl groups of all time,” one user posted on X, formerly Twitter.

The surprise reunion also fuelled speculation that a Destiny’s Child comeback tour might be in the works. “If this is a sign that Destiny’s Child will go on tour they can 3x the rent, just make it happen,” wrote another fan.

The high-energy set also featured Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter collaborator Shaboozey, who joined her for a performance of their hit Sweet Honey Buckiin’.

Her husband Jay-Z, a frequent guest during the nine-city stadium tour, also made an appearance in Las Vegas, where the power couple performed Crazy in Love before ending the song with a kiss.

Star power extended beyond the stage, with Oprah Winfrey, Tyler Perry, Gayle King, Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian spotted in the audience. “Grand opening, grand closing! Here in Las Vegas with the cowboy crew to watch Beyoncé close out her historic Cowboy Carter tour!!” King posted on Instagram, alongside photos with the A-list crowd.

Also in attendance were Kerry Washington, Maya Rudolph and director Paul Thomas Anderson. — Los Angeles Times