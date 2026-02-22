LONDON, Feb 22 — An offbeat political thriller, a vampire horror film and a period drama about Shakespeare will go head-to-head Sunday at the Baftas, Britain’s biggest film awards, setting the stage for the Oscars.

The British Academy Film Awards ceremony, seen as a precursor to the Oscars in mid-March, regularly charts its own path with its diverse pool of nominees and nod to British homegrown talent.

Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another, a thriller that follows white supremacists hunting down washed-up revolutionaries, led the Bafta nominations with 14 nods, including for the coveted best film award.

It was followed by 13 nominations for the vampire period horror film Sinners – which smashed the all-time Oscars nominations record with 16 selections – and Timothee Chalamet’s ping-pong drama Marty Supreme with 11 nods.

Slower, more intimate films were also highlighted.

Hamnet explores William Shakespeare’s personal life, while Norwegian family drama Sentimental Value completes the five Bafta best film nominees.

A-list stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Jessie Buckley and Timothee Chalamet are expected to walk the red carpet at London’s Southbank Centre, where the ceremony will be hosted by Scottish actor Alan Cumming.

Although Sinners topped the Oscars nominations, One Battle starring DiCaprio was still strongly favoured, having won almost every precursor prize so far this awards marathon. It is loosely based on the Thomas Pynchon novel Vineland

‘Hamnet’ upset?

Hamnet is also gaining traction as a surprise heavyweight contender. It beat Sinners to win best drama film at the Golden Globes ceremony last month.

Long-considered a celebration of homegrown films, the Baftas could favour the period drama, which is packed with UK and Irish talent.

Adapted from a novel by Maggie O’Farrell, Hamnet was nominated 11 times – compared to seven nods at the Oscars – for its portrayal of Shakespeare and his wife Agnes as they navigate the loss of their son in plague-ravaged Elizabethan England.

Jessie Buckley, who plays the grief-stricken Agnes, is odds-on favourite for best leading actress after winning the best drama actress honours at the Golden Globes.

The Irish actress goes up against Kate Hudson for musical drama Song Sung Blue, Emma Stone for Bugonia, Chase Infiniti in One Battle, Renate Reinsve in Sentimental Value and Rose Byrne for If I Had Legs I’d Kick You.

Timothee Chalamet is also gathering momentum for the best actor award after wins at the Critics Choice and Golden Globes for his performance as an always-hustling ping-pong player with grand ambitions.

A Bafta best actor award could help cement his own ambitions for an Oscar.

But the 30-year-old star will have to face-off against DiCaprio and Michael B. Jordan, although Irish heartthrob Paul Mescal was not nominated for his role as Shakespeare in Hamnet.

Outstanding British film

Josh Safdie (Marty Supreme), Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle) and Ryan Coogler (Sinners) are in the running for the best director award. Anderson won it at the Directors Guild of America Awards earlier this month.

The best director nominees also include Bafta-winner Yorgos Lanthimos for Bugonia, Joachim Trier for Sentimental Value and Chloe Zhao – who won an Oscar for Nomadland – for Hamnet.

The awards have faced some criticism for the American-dominated roster. Unlike France’s Cesar Awards or Spain’s Goya Awards, which champion national cinema, the Baftas are open to all nationalities.

“That means American films frequently rule the roost,” noted Variety Magazine, making the ceremony a better predictor for the Oscars, but reducing chances for local productions to shine outside the outstanding British film category.

Wildly different genres will compete for that award, which pits Hamnet against commercial success Bridget Jones, Mad About the Boy and biographical film I Swear.

I Swear – based on a true story about a Scottish man whose life was irrevocably changed by Tourette Syndrome – was the most nominated British film, with five nods.

Sentimental Value will compete in the foreign language film category against Brazilian crime thriller The Secret Agent, Cannes’ top Palme d’Or winner It Was Just An Accident and Palestinian docudrama The Voice of Hind Rajab. — AFP