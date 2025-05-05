GEORGE TOWN, May 5 — Over 50 renowned Kollywood celebrities are set to descend on Malaysia as Penang prepares to roll out the red carpet for the 17th Edison Awards at the Setia SPICE Arena on May 17 — a spectacular night celebrating the South Indian film industry.

In an exclusive interview with Bernama here today, Edison Awards founder J. Selvakumar said this year’s star-studded lineup includes acclaimed director-turned-actor SJ Suryah, early 2000s leading actress Simran Rishi Bagga, veteran actress Kushboo Sundar — who has starred in over 185 films — as well as Priya Anand, among others.

Selvakumar said the 2025 edition will honour excellence across 50 categories, including Best Actor and Best Actress, in addition to recognising directors, technicians, and other creative talents behind the scenes who contribute to the Tamil cinema industry.

“We expect around 6,500 attendees to witness the dazzling performances, exclusive red carpet show, and special sessions with some of the biggest names in the industry.

“This marks the first time the Edison Awards will be held in Penang, following a smaller-scale event in Kuala Lumpur back in 2017,” he added.

In addition to celebrity appearances, Selvakumar said the show will also feature dance, music and fashion show performances by local artistes.

He noted that the event is scheduled to run from 5pm to 9pm and will be officiated by Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

“With ticket prices starting from just RM99 and available at www.myticket.asia, Selvakumar said the organiser is also offering various promotions and discounts to attract more moviegoers to the award show.

The 17th edition of the Edison Awards saw top-tier nominations for the Best Male Actor Award featuring Kollywood stalwarts such as Tamil Superstar Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Vikram, Sivakarthikeyan and Vijay Sethupathi while Keerthy Suresh, Trisha, Nayanthara and Tamanah are vying for the Best Female Actress category.

The Edison Awards, named in tribute to the Father of Cinema, Thomas Alva Edison, have long been a prestigious platform for both legendary and emerging talents.

Over the years, the awards have celebrated iconic stars such as Vijay, Dhanush, Simbu and Vikram, as well as rising stars like Sivakarthikeyan and music sensation Anirudh, who continue to captivate millions worldwide. — Bernama