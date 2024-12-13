KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 13 — Been raring to catch 2NE1 when the K-pop legends light up Kuala Lumpur in February next year?

Well, organiser Live Nation Entertainment just announced today that its members can start securing their tickets in pre-sale on December 16 from 11am until 11:59pm.

You can sign up for free membership and pre-sale access here.

Other members of the public will be able to get their tickets the day after, December 17, from 11am onwards via this site.

A post shared by 2NE1 (@2ne1offficial)

Last month, it was announced that the tour which kicked off in Seoul on October 4 will now be stopping over in Kuala Lumpur as well next year on February 1.

Hailed as K-pop legends for their distinctive style, 2NE1 initially disbanded in 2016 before reuniting at Coachella in 2022 to perform their hit single I Am The Best.

The group comprises four members — CL, Dara, Bom and Minzy, who had been participating in various solo ventures before their brief reunion at Coachella.