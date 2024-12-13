KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 13 — Been raring to catch 2NE1 when the K-pop legends light up Kuala Lumpur in February next year?

Well, organiser Live Nation Entertainment just announced today that its members can start securing their tickets in pre-sale on December 16 from 11am until 11:59pm.

You can sign up for free membership and pre-sale access here.

Other members of the public will be able to get their tickets the day after, December 17, from 11am onwards via this site.

Last month, it was announced that the tour which kicked off in Seoul on October 4 will now be stopping over in Kuala Lumpur as well next year on February 1.

Hailed as K-pop legends for their distinctive style, 2NE1 initially disbanded in 2016 before reuniting at Coachella in 2022 to perform their hit single I Am The Best.

The group comprises four members — CL, Dara, Bom and Minzy, who had been participating in various solo ventures before their brief reunion at Coachella.