KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 1 - Venom: The Last Dance clinches the top spot at the local box-office this week, delivering a spectacular finale to the trilogy, while Smile 2 and Panda Plan trail behind in second and third.

As this epic saga draws to a close, there’s more to explore on the big screen and beyond — and Malay Mail has you covered with a fresh round-up of the top 10 local and international films, series, music, and books of the week.

You won’t want to miss out on the exciting discoveries waiting for you this weekend!

Top 10 films in local cinemas (Domestic & International) (October 24 to October 27)

Venom: The Last Dance

Smile 2

Panda Plan

High Forces

The Wild Robot

Operation Undead

Vettaiyan

Thaghut

Stand By Me

Harry Potter And The Sorcerer's Stone

Source: Cinema.com and GSC

Top 10 streaming on Netflix and Viu (October 21 to October 27)

Netflix (Top 10 TV)

TV Series

Dragon Ball DAIMA: Season 1

Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance: Season 1

Culinary Class Wars: Season 1

DAN DA DAN

A Virtuous Business: Limited Series

Failure Frame: I Became the Strongest and Annihilated Everything with Low-Level Spells: Season 1

Doubt: Season 1

Blue Lock: BLUE LOCK VS. U-20 JAPAN

Mechamato The Animated Series: Season 3

The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 3

Source: Netflix Top 10

Viu (Top 10 shows)

Di Hatiku Ada Kamu

Family By Choice

From Saga With Love 2

Running Man (2024)

From Saga With Love

What Comes After Love

Assalamualaikum Calon Imam

Andartu Kosmopolitan

Go Ahead!

The rise of ning

Source: Viu Frontpage and Instagram

Top 10 songs of the week (Spotify) (October 23 to October 30)

ROSÉ - APT. (w/ Bruno Mars)

Lady Gaga - Die With A Smile (w/ Bruno Mars)

Billie Eilish - BIRDS OF A FEATHER

Insomniacks - Reminisensi

JENNIE - Mantra

LISA - Moonlit Floor

Billie Eilish - WILDFLOWER

One Direction - Night Changes

Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso

Dhruv - double take

Top 10 Malay songs of the week (Spotify) (October 23 to October 30)

Mahalini - Sampai Menutup Mata

Insomniacks - Reminiscence

Ernie Zakri - Masing Masing (w/ Ade Govinda)

Zizan Razak, SonaOne - Chentaku (feat. SonaOne)

Ryenald Guntabid - lumangad oku dika

Noh Salleh - Rahsia Tuhan

Rio Clappy - Bunga Abadi

Kaleb J - Di Balik Pertanda

Alfie Zumi and Sarah Suhairi - SAH

Jaz - Boleh Merindu

Source: kworb.net and Spotify

Top 10 books of the week (October 18 to October 24)

Fiction

Intermezzo by Sally Rooney (Farrar, Straus and Giroux)

Welcome to the Hyunam-Dong Bookshop by Hwang Bo-reum (Bloomsbury)

The Scarlet Throne (False Goddess #1) by Amy Leow (Orbit)

The Hysterical Girls of St. Bernadette's by Hanna Alkaf ?(Salaam Reads / Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers)

Yeonnam-dong's Smiley Laundromat by Kim Jiyun (MacLehose Press)

Days at the Morisaki Bookshop by Satoshi Yagisawa (HarperCollins)

Before We Forget Kindness (Before the Coffee Gets Cold #5) by Toshikazu Kawaguchi (Picador)

Percy Jackson and the Olympians #07: Wrath of the Triple Goddess by Rick Riordan (Disney Hyperion)

Revenge in Violent Hues by Nadiah Zakaria (Bookiut)

It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

Non-Fiction

The Siege Within by Leslie Lopez (PRH Sea)

Nexus by Yuval Noah Harari (Random House)

Atomic Habits by James Clear (Penguin Books)

Surrounded by Idiots by Thomas Erikson (?St. Martin's Essentials)

Better Small Talk by Patrick King (Big Mind LLC)

The Art of Letting Go by Nick Trenton (NTCS Inc)

Living the Asian Century by Kishore Mahbubani (Public Affairs)

The Power of Your Subconscious Mind by Joseph Murphy (Martino Publishing)

Revenge of the Tipping Point by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown and Company)

Second Takeoff by Liew Chin Tong (world scientific)

Mutiara Minda (Malay Novels)

Semesta Terakhir Untuk Kita by Ainulfarihah (Iman Publication)

Thariq Ridzuwan Commando's: His Treasure by Hudanajwa (idea kreatif)

Bayang Sofea by Teme Abdullah (Iman Publication)

Kita Cuma Kawan, Kan? By Auni Zainal (Iman Publication)

Ammar Zahrain: The Obsessive Husband by Nssignature (idea kreatif)

Yes! Captain Zul Aaryan by Wnfhanna (idea kreatif)

Perempuan Busana Merah by Ramlee Awang Murshid (Buku Prima)

Pada Masa Yang Terhenti by Osman Deen (Iman publication)

Chef's Cuisine by Effalee (Manes wordworks)

His Code Name: Alpha by Elyshakaman (idea kreatif)

Source: MPH