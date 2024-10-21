TAIPEI, Oct 21 — Actor Christopher Lee added another Best Actor award to his collection, as he won his fourth Golden Bell Award in Taipei on October 19.

According to the Straits Times, Lee’s brother Frederick Lee, 48, was also nominated in the same category, Best Leading Actor in a Miniseries or Television Film for his role in the TV film Night Blindness.

Melaka-born Lee, 53, who won the award for his role in legal drama Port of Lies, was escorted to the stage by brother Frederick, who also thanked later in his acceptance speech.

Lee yelled out “Holy Mazu!” to start off the speech, referencing the phrase oft-repeated by his public defender character in the show.

Lee also thanked his wife, Singaporean actress Fann Wong, 54, as well as their 10-year-old son.

Later after the ceremony, Lee revealed that he was planning to gift his prize money of 100,000 Taiwanese dollars to brother Frederick as a hongbao, as the latter had recently wed in September.