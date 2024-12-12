PUTRAJAYA, Dec 12 — The decision to withdraw the application for the review and interpretation of Pulau Batu Puteh was made by Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad before the Cabinet meeting on May 23, 2018.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, who confirmed the matter, said a letter had been issued regarding the matter before the Cabinet meeting was held.

He said the facts were the same as those reported in the Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) Report to Review the Handling of Matters Concerning the Sovereignty of Batu Puteh, Middle Rocks and South Ledge.

“The matter has already been decided. We refer to the sequence of facts as in the RCI report, there was no Cabinet meeting yet when a letter was issued by Tun (Dr Mahathir).

“So this is his attempt to drag (Cabinet members) like a drowning man,” he said at a press conference after attending the Home Ministry (KDN) Monthly Assembly here today.

Saifuddin Nasution held the position of Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs during the Pakatan Harapan (PH) administration in 2018.

Media reported that the RCI to Investigate the Handling of Matters Relating to the Sovereignty of Batu Puteh (Petra Branca), Middle Rocks and South Ledge recommended that a criminal investigation be initiated against Dr Mahathir.

The action was among those recommended by the RCI in a 217-page report distributed to Members of Parliament in the Dewan Rakyat.

According to the report, a criminal investigation can be initiated against the former prime minister under Section 415 (b) of the Penal Code and he can be punished under Section 417 of the same Code and also under Section 418 of the same Code. — Bernama



