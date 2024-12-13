KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 13 — For two weeks in a row, Walt Disney’s Moana 2 has held strong at No. 1 in local cinemas, while international films like Lembayung, Pushpa 2: The Rule and the classic Spirited Away made their debut on this week’s list.

Not quite what you had in mind? No worries! Malay Mail has got you covered with this week’s top 10 picks, featuring the best in local and international films, series, music and books to spice up your weekend.

Here’s another curated list of exciting titles just waiting to be explored!

Top 10 films in local cinemas (Domestic & International) (December 5 to December 8)

Moana 2 Kahar: Kapla High Council Lembayung The Last Dance Pushpa 2: The Rule Babah Wicked The Story Of TARCians Spirited Away Gladiator 2

Source: Cinema.com and GSC

Top 10 streaming on Netflix and Viu (December 2 to December 8)

Netflix (Top 10 TV)

TV Series

When the Phone Rings: Limited Series The Trunk: Limited series The Empress of Ayodhaya: The Empress Of Ayodhaya The Tale of Lady Ok: Season 1 Project: High Council: Season 1 The Madness: Limited Series Black Doves: Season 1 DAN DA DAN: Season 1 Mr. Plankton: Limited Series The Story of Pearl Girl: The Story Of Pearl Girl

Source: Netflix Top 10

Viu (Top 10 shows)

Di Hatiku Ada Kamu Family By Choice Brewing Love Running Man (2024) From Saga With Love 2 Only for Love Whenever Possible Season 2 The Rise of Ning Smile Code The Backpacker Chef 2

Source: Viu Frontpage

Top 10 songs of the week (Spotify) (December 4 to December 11)

ROSÉ — APT. (w/ Bruno Mars) Lady Gaga — Die With A Smile (w/ Bruno Mars) ROSÉ — toxic till the end ROSÉ — number one girl Billie Eilish — BIRDS OF A FEATHER Billie Eilish — WILDFLOWER Noh Salleh — Rahsia Tuhan Jin — Running Wild yung kai — blue Kendrick Lamar — luther

Top 10 Malay songs of the week (Spotify) (December 4 to December 11)

Insomniacks — Reminiscence Noh Salleh — Rahsia Tuhan The Lantis — Bunga Maaf Kaleb J — Di Balik Pertanda Rio Clappy — Bunga Abadi Mahalini — Sampai Menutup Mata Zizan Razak, SonaOne — Chentaku (feat. SonaOne) Ernie Zakri — Masing Masing (w/ Ade Govinda) Sarah Suhairi, Alfie Zumi — SAH Amir Jahari — Hasrat (OST Imaginur)

Source: kworb.net and Spotify Top 10/Spotify Top 10 Malay

Top 10 books of the week (November 29 to December 5)

Fiction

Library of Lost Hearts by N.F. Afrina (N.F Afrina) Welcome to the Hyunam-Dong Bookshop by Hwang Bo-reum (Bloomsbury) Days at the Morisaki Bookshop by Satoshi Yagisawa (HarperCollins) As Long as the Lemon Trees Grow by Zoulfa Katouh (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers) The Boyfriend by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen Press) The Striker by Ana Huang (Bloom Books) Forgive, Forget by Aida (Manes wordworks) Harmony Heights by Ong Chin Huat (Penguin Random House) Intermezzo by Sally Rooney (Farrar, Straus and Giroux) The Vegetarian by Han Kang (Changbi Publishers)

Non-Fiction

The 5 AM Club by Robin Sharma (Harper UK) I’m Not Lazy, I’m on Energy Saving Mode by Dancing Snail (apop books) How Was Your Day by Cheeming Boey (Grey Pigeon) Tong Shu Desktop Calendar 2025 by Joey Yap (Joey Yap Research Group) I Decided to Live as Me by Kim Suhyun (Apop Books) Atomic Habits by James Clear (Penguin Books) Lillian Too Feng Shui Almanac 2025 by Lillian Too & Jennifer Too (Konsep Books) Surrounded by Idiots by Thomas Erikson (St. Martin’s Essentials) Weekly Tong Shu Diary 2025 by Joey Yap (Joey Yap Research Group) Qi Men Tong Shu Monthly Planner 2025 by Joey Yap (Joey Yap Research Group)

Mutiara Minda (Malay Novels)

Thariq Ridzuwan Commando’s: His Treasure by Hudanajwa (idea kreatif) Mi Linda by Hudanajwa (idea kreatif) Mahadewi: Legenda Raja by Elvroseth (Bookiut) Mi Diosa by Hudanajwa (idea kreatif) Bayang Sofea by Teme Abdullah (Iman Publication) Lelaki Astatine by Anjell (K.S. Publishers) Jangan Kacau Aku Boleh Tak? by Aidil Ghazali (Iman Publication) Azzamine by Sophie Aulia (Nukilan Biruni Publication) Ammar Zahrain: The Obsessive Husband by Nssignature (idea kreatif) Bunga Tulip Untuk Kamu by Hiznawa (Iman Publication)

Source: MPH