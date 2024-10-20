KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 20 — Former girl group Pussycat Dolls member Kaya Jones revealed that Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ downfall will also bring down others — including those she claimed sexually abused her and other artists.

While she did not offer the identities of the men mentioned, she alluded that it was an industry-wide ‘problem’, after long claiming that she and other members of the Pussycat Dolls were forced into ‘uncomfortable’ situations where they feared for their safety.

In an exclusive interview with Daily Mail, Jones said while many were alarmed by the Diddy-related revelations, “it's not just him.”

“Our industry has something very wrong because we've allowed this behaviour to continue to grow.

“Not with one gentleman, but many. And not with one woman, but many. Know that abuse comes in all forms.”

Jones recently made headlines when she responded to Elon Musk when the tech mogul re-posted a DailyMail.com article about Combs on his X account and asked, ‘How many people in music & entertainment knew about this’ — referring to the allegations that Combs abused at least 120 victims, including a minor.

“Here you go Elon Musk, I've been speaking since 2017,” she had replied.

Jones claims every part of her life, including who she dated, was controlled while she was a member of the Pussycat Dolls, which the group's creators have denied allegations.

Jones however has been adamant and says the men who frequented Diddy's notorious white parties were among the predators who tormented her.

“That list is huge,” Jones told Daily Mail.

“Go bigger than Diddy because you have to start from the people who run these institutions because they've allowed it.

“There is something going on and it's not just in entertainment, but entertainment is a really easy industry for these types of individuals to get what they want because you are never told, ‘No’.”

Combs, 54, was indicted on sex trafficking and racketeering charges following his September 16 arrest in Manhattan.

Since then, he has been hit with numerous civil lawsuits from New York to California, including allegations he sexually assaulted minors.