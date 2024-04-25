KUALA LUMPUR, April 25 — Renowned Tamil music composer and singer Devanesan Chokkalingam, fondly known as Thenisai Thendral Deva, will be performing in Malaysia next month to celebrate his 35-year musical career.

The 35 Years of Deva concert, organised by Horizon Connects, is slated to take place at Bukit Jalil National Stadium on May 4.

His son and popular music composer Srikanth Deva, together with famous Indian singers Hariharan, Anuradha Sriram, Mano, Vishnupriya Ravi and Super Singer 5 fame Priya Jerson will be joining the music maestro.

Deva, 73, is widely hailed as the ‘King of Gaana’ songs — a popular folk music genre in Tamil Nadu — and has composed songs for over 400 Tamil films since his first break in Manasukkeththa Maharasa (1989).

His iconic background scores for Tamil superstar Rajinikanth’s cult classics Baasha and Annamalai continue to captivate Tamil music lovers across generations.

In June 2023, Deva performed in Malaysia after a gap of 30 years.

The six-hours long star-studded concert received the Malaysia Book of Records recognition for the “Most International Indian Musicians” performing in a concert.

Tickets for the concert can be purchased here.