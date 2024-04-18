KUALA LUMPUR, April 18 -— Six years after making its debut in cinemas, romantic comedy Crazy Rich Asians is now heading to Broadway.

The musical will be developed by director Jon M. Chu, who also directed the 2018 film, Variety reported.

Warner Bros Theatre Ventures and the book’s author Kevin Kwan are backing the musical, the portal added.

Crazy Rich Asians is Chu's Broadway directorial debut, who has become Hollywood’s go-to filmmaker to bring stage shows to the big screen.

He is currently working on Universal’s two-part Wicked adaptation and previously directed the cinematic version of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s In the Heights.

Like the movie, the musical is based on Kwan’s book about Chinese American professor Rachel, who travelled to Singapore with her boyfriend Nick and found out his family is filthy rich.

The movie, starring Constance Wu, Henry Golding and Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh, topped the box office for three weeks and eventually grossed US$239 million (RM1.14 billion) worldwide.

A sequel, based on the follow-up novel China Rich Girlfriend has been in the works for five years.