KUALA LUMPUR, April 8 — J-Hope of popular Kpop boyband BTS has earned his third entry into the coveted Billboard 200 albums chart.

His latest solo album Hope on the Street Vol. 1 debuted in the Billboard 200 at the No 5 position, Billboard reported.

This will make him the first Kpop solo artist to have more than one Top 10 charting album on the Billboard 200.

He is also the BTS member with the most Top 10 entries in the Billboard 200, beating five other members who have entered once.

Hope on the Street Vol. 1 was released on March 29 and sold 44,000 copies in its first week and achieved 5.7 million streams according to Forbes.

The album was also released alongside a Prime Video docuseries of the same name which followed J-Hope travelling around the world exploring his love for dance.

Last year, J-Hope entered the No 6 spot in the Billboard 200 charts with the physical release of his album Jack in the Box.

The album was previously released in 2022 on fan platform Weverse as a digital exclusive and a limited edition vinyl.

His debut EP Hope World was also able to reach No 38 on the Billboard 200 in 2018.

J-Hope’s solo album shares the Top 5 spot alongside Beyoncé’s highly successful country album Cowboy Carter at the No. 1 spot, Future and Metro Boomin’s We Don’t Trust You at No. 2, and Ariana Grande’s Eternal Sunshine at No. 4.

The 30-year-old is currently serving his mandatory military service and is expected to reunite with his fellow members next year.