KUALA LUMPUR, March 26 — The chunk of wood that saved Kate Winslet’s character, Rose, in the Oscar-winning film, Titanic from drowning, has been auctioned for US$718,750 (RM3.4 million) at Heritage Auctions’ Treasures from Planet Hollywood.

The balsa wood, beat other props like Indiana Jones’ bullwhip from Temple of Doom and Bill Murray’s red-rose bowling ball from Kingpin that fetched US$525,000 (RM2.5 million) and US$350,000 (RM1.7 million) respectively.

Commonly referred to as a door, the auction notes the ornate structure was “in reality part of the door frame just above the [ship’s] first-class lounge entrance”, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Besides the door, the chiffon dress worn by Winslet during the film’s final act was also sold for US$125,000 (RM590,375).

During the film’s 25th anniversary last year, director James Cameron tested with a team of scientists and stunt people whether both Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio could have fit on the wood.

They concluded that Jack (DiCaprio’s character) might have survived.

“But there’s a lot of variables... [and] I think his thought process was, I’m not going to do one thing that jeopardises her. And that’s 100 per cent in character.”

Fans have long debated whether both Jack and Rose could have fit on the door panel, which would have in theory saved Jack from freezing to death in the final moments of the film.