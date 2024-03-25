KUALA LUMPUR, March 25 — Over the weekend, Disney+ Hotstar dropped a bombshell on its Malaysian subscribers by announcing a significant price hike and plan revamp that will take place on 24 April. As expected, this will have an impact on customers who subscribed to the service through alternative methods such as Unifi TV.

In response to SoyaCincau’s enquiry, Unifi TV has confirmed that the move by Disney+ Hotstar will have some impact on its customers. However, further details will only be announced on 8 April as the service is still in the midst of finalising the details.

Check out the full statement below:

Starting 24 April 2024, there will be changes in the subscription plan rate for Disney+ Hotstar streaming app as announced by Disney+ Hotstar. Selected Unifi TV subscribers with Disney+ Hotstar subscription will also be affected by the new rate. We are currently finalizing all the details and will be announcing more information on our official channels starting 8th April 2024. Disney+ Hotstar Malaysia can be obtained as part of selected Unifi TV packs at no extra costs. Customers can also subscribe to it as a Unifi TV Pack add-on or a stand-alone service.

This is how much it currently costs you to obtain Disney+ Hotstar through Unifi TV:

Ultimate Max: RM134.90/month

Ultimate Plus: RM99.90/month

Movies Pack: RM69.90/month

Kids Pack: RM46.90/month

Unifi TV Pack add-on: RM16/month

Stand-alone ala carte option: RM54.90/3-month

As a comparison, here is the new price structure for Disney+ Hotstar Malaysia starting 24 April:

Disney+ Hotstar Basic Plan Monthly: RM24.90

Disney+ Hotstar Basic Plan Annually: RM214.90

Disney+ Hotstar Premium Plan Monthly: RM39.90

Disney+ Hotstar Premium Plan Quarterly: RM79.90

Disney+ Hotstar Premium Plan Annually: RM289.90

From the pricing standpoint, you are looking at a price hike of around 47% between the existing quarterly plan and the new Premium plan. With such a massive increase, the impact on the Unifi TV plans will likely be significant as well but nevertheless, let’s stay tuned for more details coming your way on 8 April. — SoyaCincau