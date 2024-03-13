KUALA LUMPUR, March 13 — The release of The Batman Part II has been pushed to October 2, 2026, one year after its initial date.

Sources told The Hollywood Reporter that the delay was related to last year’s strikes.

Replacing The Batman Part II will be Maggie Gyllenhaal-directed The Bride!, starring Christian Bale, taking The Batman Part II original date of October 3, 2025.

Barry Levinson’s gangster movie Alto Nights is being delayed from November 24, 2024 to March 21, 2025; and Paul Thomas Anderson’s untitled, star-studded event movie has been slated for release on August 8, 2025.

The sequel to Matt Reeves‘ The Batman was first announced at CinemaCon in April 2022 after it enjoyed the second best opening of the pandemic with US$134 million (RM628 million) domestically, on its way to a global haul of US$770.3 million (RM3.6 billion).

It also launched a new franchise, with Colin Farrell’s Penguin getting his own Max series and Reeves developing an Arkham Asylum-focused show that morphed out of an earlier idea for a series focused on the Gotham Police Department.

According to Variety, it is unclear who will be casted for The Batman Part II except for Robert Pattinson, who will reprise his role as the title character.

In the first movie, Zoë Kravitz starred as Catwoman, Andy Serkis as Batman’s butler Alfred Pennyworth, Colin Farrell as Penguin and Jeffrey Wright as Gotham City’s police chief James Gordon.