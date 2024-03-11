LOS ANGELES, March 11 — Kung Fu Panda 4 opened at the top of the North American box office this weekend and Dune: Part Two became the year’s first film to pass the US$150 million (RM703 million) mark domestically as movie-world glitterati gathered in Hollywood for Sunday’s Oscars ceremony.

Panda, a martial-arts comedy from DreamWorks and Universal, took in an estimated US$58.3 million for the Friday-through-Sunday period, according to industry watcher Exhibitor Relations, as Hollywood saw some improving results following a wan start to the year.

The film’s numbers were good enough — for part four of an animated series — to earn it a spot in an “elite” group including Toy Story, Despicable Me/Minions, Ice Age and Shrek, said analyst David A. Gross. Jack Black voices panda Po as he battles a shape-shifting enemy.

Denis Villeneuve’s epic Dune sequel from Warner Bros. meantime enjoyed a strong second weekend, earning a solid US$46 million. That pushed the domestic total for the extravagant sci-fi flick with its lavish cast to US$157 million. It has taken in an additional US$210 million internationally.

Imaginary, a new horror film from Blumhouse Productions and Lionsgate, came in third at US$10 million — not a huge figure, but one nearly equalling its modest production cost, a formula that keeps the horror films coming. DeWanda Wise plays Jessica, who rediscovers her childhood teddy bear Chauncey — only to learn he’s not nearly as cute and cuddly as she once thought — certainly no Paddington or Pooh.

Fourth spot, with US$7.6 million, went to Angel Studios’ new faith-based drama Cabrini, about a Catholic nun in 19th-century New York who clashed with politicians and church officials while trying to care for poverty-stricken immigrants. Cristiana Dell’Anna plays Mother Frances Cabrini, who was canonised long after her death.

And in fifth place, slipping three spots from last weekend, was Paramount’s biopic Bob Marley: One Love, at US$4.1 million. Kingsley Ben-Adir plays the iconic reggae singer in the surprise box office hit, which has now taken in US$89.3 million in North America.

There was some good news for those gathering in Hollywood: the domestic box office was down just three percent this week from a three-year pre-pandemic average, Gross said — “good numbers” after a pallid January and February.

Rounding out the top 10 were:

Ordinary Angels (US$2 million)

Madame Web (US$1.1 million)

Migration (US$1.1 million)

Yolo (US$840,000)

The Chosen: S4 Ep. 7-8 (US$750,000) — AFP