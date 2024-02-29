LOS ANGELES, Feb 29 — Ryan Gosling is definitely Kenough to sing live at the Oscars.

Gosling, the Academy Award-nominated star of the hit film Barbie, will perform the power ballad I’m Just Ken at the March 10 gala, one of five songs up for a golden statuette, organisers announced yesterday.

Also scheduled to take the stage are Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas for another Barbie tune, the introspective What Was I Made For?.

Scott George and the Osage Singers will perform Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People) from Killers of the Flower Moon, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced.

Rounding out the list are Jon Batiste singing It Never Went Away from American Symphony, a documentary about the musician and his wife, and Becky G singing The Fire Inside, written by perennial nominee Diane Warren for Flamin’ Hot.

While Eilish’s song won two Grammys and is the clear favourite, I’m Just Ken — written by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt — was one of the highlights of the summer blockbuster, and fans had clamoured for Gosling to sing on Oscars night.

In the film, the actor — wearing a white fur coat and bandana over his bleached blond hair — leads a horde of Kens in an epic song and dance number.

“Doesn’t seem to matter what I do / I’m always number two,” he croons in the song.

“I’m just Ken / Anywhere else, I’d be a 10 / Is it my destiny / To live and die a life of blond fragility?”

The song charted on the Billboard Hot 100. — AFP