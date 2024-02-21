KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21 — In August 2015, Hamilton premiered on Broadway in New York City to critical and audience acclaim and has gone on to play seasons in London’s West End, Australia, Germany and New Zealand.

Come April 19, the full company for the international tour will commence its Singapore engagement at Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands.

The company is led by Jason Arrow as Alexander Hamilton, Rachelle Ann Go as Eliza Hamilton, DeAundre’ Woods as Aaron Burr, Akina Edmonds as Angelica Schuyler, Darnell Abraham as George Washington and David Park as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson.

The cast is drawn from productions all over the world including Broadway, London, Australia, Germany, and the North American tours.

“The entire creative team and I are thrilled that Hamilton will be seen by new audiences all over the world, and for them to experience the talents of this inspiring company,” said Hamilton producer Jeffery Seller.

“Our phenomenal cast of superstars from productions all over the world are absolutely blowing people away for Hamilton’s first ever international tour.

“We can’t wait to introduce them to Singapore audiences when we bring this life-rendering production there for the very first time,” said Michael Cassel, producer of the Hamilton international Tour and chief executive officer of Michael Cassel Group.

The Singapore engagement of Hamilton, which ends on June 9, is presented by Base Entertainment. Singapore is the third city on Hamilton's first ever international tour following its sold-out debut in Manila last September and Abu Dhabi.

Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, Hamilton has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre - a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics and education.

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography and is the story of America then told by America now.

Miranda’s global phenomenon has captivated fans across the world since it burst to life in 2015 and has received 11 Tony Awards, seven Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the 2016 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album.

For ticketing details, visit here or here.