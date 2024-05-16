ISKANDAR PUTERI, May 16 — The Johor government has proposed a special scheme or incentive for healthcare civil servants working in the southern part of the state, to fill vacancies in the sector.

State Health and Environment Committee chairman Ling Tian Soon said based on employment data up to April 30 this year, 2,389 positions in the public health sector have yet to be filled.

“This issue will become more serious if there is no careful planning for the development of the health sector in the short term, for example, the operation of Pasir Gudang Hospital next year, which will require more than 2,200 positions.

“Apart from that, as Johor is located next to Singapore, we have to compete with the neighbouring country in terms of currency (the dollar is 3.5 times that of the ringgit).

“In my view, this issue should be conveyed to the ministry level. I have also met with a former minister, as well as the current minister, to propose special schemes or incentives for staff working in Johor Selatan, who bear the high cost of living,” he said when winding up the debate at the State Legislative Assembly sitting, here, today. — Bernama

