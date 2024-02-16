KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 16 — American actress Pamela Anderson has teamed up with makeup brand Smashbox to promote its cult classic, The Original Photo Finish Primer.

This marks the first time the 56-year-old actress, best known for her role as CJ Parker on popular 1990s TV series Baywatch, has been the face of a major cosmetics campaign.

For Smashbox, Anderson has brought back her iconic 90s look which helped make her the hottest actress in the world — thin brows, smoky eyes and glowing skin.

One of the reasons Anderson, an animal rights activist, agreed to collaborate with Smashbox is because it’s cruelty-free.

“I’ve had a lot of people, a lot of brands come to me about doing kind of a flashback. I mean, even Vogue and different designers have asked me to do these flashback campaigns,” said Anderson in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar.

“With Smashbox, everything just fell into place. I was like, ‘Well, I’m going to take this because it’s one of the things on my list I always wish I was able to do’.

“The beauty industry wasn’t looking at me back in the 90s. But now, since the 90s are popular, I’m just going to take that. I’m just going to be happy about it.”

The Smashbox campaign sees her in a wine-red manicure and glittering metallic halter, evoking 90s glam to perfection, which seems to fly in the face of the makeup free look she’s advocating these days.

She went bare-faced at Paris Fashion Week last year and again in images for skincare brand Sonsie, which she recently acquired.