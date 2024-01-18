KUALA LUMPUR, Jan18 — Film lovers rejoice as the award-winning Malaysian film Tiger Stripes will be available on streaming platform Netflix globally beginning February 15.

Expect to watch the film in all its glory as Netflix will be releasing the full version as intended — which won the Grand Prize at the Critics’ Week in Cannes last year at the Cannes Film Festival.

The uncut version comes after a disappointing local theatrical release last October which saw scenes from the film being censored by the Film Censorship Board.

The theatrical version left local audiences disappointed and prompted a statement from its director Amanda Nell Eu who stood by the original cut of the film.

“While I am not here to attack the censorship board, I am here to state that the film that will be shown in local cinemas is not the film that we made, and it is not the film that won the Grand Prize of Critics Week in Cannes.

“What has been censored from the film is the very joy of being a young girl in Malaysia.

“A young girl who is maybe different from the rest, misunderstood, or has the urge to express herself differently from others — a young girl who is innocent and curious about the world around her and fights for her existence in this world,” Eu said on Facebook.

She added that she believes that Malaysian audiences have the maturity to make decisions based on their own critical choices.

Tiger Stripes is a body horror film which follows the story of a 12-year-old Zaffan (Zafreen Zairizal), a rebellious and carefree girl who begins to experience horrifying changes to her body.

After discovering the secret about her body and being ostracised by her school friends, she eventually learns to embrace her true self and fight for freedom.

Produced by Ghost Grrrl Pictures, the film also boasts a lineup of local stars which includes Deena Ezral, Piqa, Shaheizy Sam, June Lojong, Khairunazwan Rodz and Fatimah Abu Bakar.