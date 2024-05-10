SEREMBAN, May 10 ― The proposal by American marine robotics company, Ocean Infinity, to resume the search for Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, which vanished en route to Beijing 10 years ago, will be presented to the Cabinet in August.

“We need time because we require a detailed proposal from Ocean Infinity before we can submit it to the Cabinet. It will be brought up to the Cabinet in August,” stated Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

Loke, who is also Seremban Member of Parliament, was speaking to reporters after an event at a school here, which was also attended by Negeri Sembilan State Education director, Datuk Dr Roslan Hussin.

Earlier, Loke was reported as saying that the company had submitted a proposal along with the latest evidence and information for review by relevant authorities under the ministry to revive the search for MH370.

The Association for Families of the Passengers and Crew on board MH370 recently revealed on Facebook that Ocean Infinity had forwarded a proposal to revive the search efforts to Loke.

Among other suggestions, the company proposed conducting the search operations on a No Find No Fee basis.

On March 8, 2014, Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, carrying 239 people comprising 227 passengers and 12 crew members, disappeared en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing. ― Bernama