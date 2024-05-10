SEREMBAN, May 10 ― Pakatan Harapan (PH) is confident of retaining victory in the Kuala Kubu Baru by-election tomorrow, said DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke.

He said the party's election machinery has put its best effort throughout this by-election campaign.

“Now, the outcome lies in the hands of the electorate. Today signifies the culmination of our campaign efforts. Yesterday, we hosted a grand finale event attended by leaders from all parties. We have executed a formidable campaign, and now it is for the voters to evaluate.

“Of course, we are confident, and I trust that this confidence will be reflected in the ballots,” he told reporters after officiating the DSHAH Hall at a school here today.

The by-election is a four-cornered fight involving Pang Sock Tao (Pakatan Harapan), Khairul Azhari Saut (Perikatan Nasional), Hafizah Zainuddin (Parti Rakyat Malaysia) and Nyau Ke Xin (Independent).

It is being held following the death of its incumbent Lee Kee Hiong, 58, due to cancer on March 2.

Lee defeated her three opponents from Perikatan Nasional, Parti Rakyat Malaysia and Ikatan Demokratik Malaysia (Muda) in the state election held in August last year with a majority of 4,119 votes. ― Bernama